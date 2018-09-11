Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $4.89 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,905,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,877 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,803,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,891,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.55. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 68.32% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $113,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 105,792 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,322,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 876,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 321,159 shares of company stock worth $4,025,880. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

