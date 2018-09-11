Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) vs. Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Head to Head Analysis

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: EGBN) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $138.68 million 2.97 $10.86 million $0.88 27.44 Eagle Bancorp $353.41 million 5.24 $100.23 million $3.35 16.12

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Eagle Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capital City Bank Group and Eagle Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Eagle Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus price target of $69.81, indicating a potential upside of 29.28%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 11.38% 6.55% 0.66% Eagle Bancorp 31.06% 13.67% 1.75%

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Capital City Bank Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, it provides commercial and retail insurance products through a referral arrangement. The company serves sole proprietorships, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations, associations, and individuals, as well as investors. It operates 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

