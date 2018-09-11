Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for System1 Group (SYS1)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of System1 Group (LON:SYS1) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on the stock.

Shares of SYS1 stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Monday. System1 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 294 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,050 ($13.68).

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

