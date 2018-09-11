Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000.

RGI stock opened at $126.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.54 and a 12 month high of $127.94.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

