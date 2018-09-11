Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 29,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 66,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $335.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho set a $423.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

Shares of BIIB opened at $340.25 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 25.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

