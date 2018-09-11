Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Whirlpool by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after buying an additional 613,198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 555,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.75.

In other news, Director Diane M. Dietz acquired 1,600 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

