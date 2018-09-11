Calian Group Ltd (CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler Sells 4,000 Shares

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.25, for a total value of C$125,000.00.

Raymond Gregory Basler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calian Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 12th, Raymond Gregory Basler sold 200 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$6,790.00.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$31.25 on Tuesday. Calian Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$27.77 and a 52 week high of C$34.95.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. Calian Group had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of C$73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.58 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.