Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,200 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 30.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 40.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 337.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 101,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 421,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 30.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair stock opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Ryanair had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.