Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 28,300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in General Mills by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,833,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other General Mills news, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $47,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $104,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.