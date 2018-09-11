Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 224,200 Shares of First Data Corp (FDC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in First Data were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Data by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Data by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,138 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,331,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in First Data by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,018,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in First Data by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,508,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Data alerts:

First Data stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. First Data’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $380,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,780 and sold 282,729 shares valued at $6,898,557. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Data to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Data from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$22.60” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Data presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.