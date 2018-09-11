Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.84 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of AerCap worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of AerCap by 42.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 44.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,422 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 6,781.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,823,000 after acquiring an additional 141,758 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.93.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. AerCap had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stephens cut shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

