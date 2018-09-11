Cactus (WHD) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Headlines about Cactus (NYSE:WHD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cactus earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7562148052558 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cactus has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

