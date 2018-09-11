Buckingham Research Upgrades Navistar International (NAV) to Buy

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Buckingham Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NAV. ValuEngine downgraded Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Navistar International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.06 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.47.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NYSE:NAV opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.78. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 64.6% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 219,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 132.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 935,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 210.1% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.