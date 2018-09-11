BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,717 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $610,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,241 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,364,599 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $518,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,275 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,253,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $180,252,000 after purchasing an additional 869,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Summit Insights raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $185,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.