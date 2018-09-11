BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 2,269 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 380,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.6% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 93.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 64,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,338 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 248,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $77.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.48%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

