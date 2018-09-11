Brown Advisory Inc. Has $998,000 Position in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 109.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 111.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,768,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,836,000 after buying an additional 4,616,478 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 114.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,855,000 after purchasing an additional 969,587 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 95.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after purchasing an additional 928,019 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 113.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 734,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 106.0% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,311,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 674,991 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $90.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Trex to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.96.

In other news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $249,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $424,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,493. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

