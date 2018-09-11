Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,717,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,100,000 after acquiring an additional 97,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after acquiring an additional 96,037 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 173,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,524,000 after acquiring an additional 75,503 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 237,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,324 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG stock opened at $313.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $205.22 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.06. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSG. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.29.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

