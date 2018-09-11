Brokerages Set United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Target Price at $88.75

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Buckingham Research set a $108.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $2,827,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UAL opened at $88.09 on Friday. United Continental has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. equities analysts expect that United Continental will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

