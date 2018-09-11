Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.44%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.