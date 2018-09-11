Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Sharps Compliance had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million.

SMED has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 1,194.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 59.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at about $873,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.