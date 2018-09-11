Brokerages Expect Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Newmont Mining reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Mining will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont Mining.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

In other Newmont Mining news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $112,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,307.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $38,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $703,443 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 177.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 4,127.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 124,605 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Newmont Mining during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $29.74 on Friday. Newmont Mining has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont Mining (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.