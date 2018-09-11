Brokerages Anticipate Extended Stay America (STAY) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Extended Stay America from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $19.91 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Nicholson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $211,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,049.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 119.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 35.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

