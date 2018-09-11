Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Sold by Cynosure Advisors LLC

Cynosure Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 19,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James M. Young sold 44,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $5,804,987.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

BR stock opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $137.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

