Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $335.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $300.00.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $240.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $4,098,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,604 shares of company stock worth $31,572,092. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $364,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $12,135,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $19,879,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $10,500,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

