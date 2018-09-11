Broadcom (AVGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Broadcom has put up modest third-quarter fiscal 2018 numbers, with bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the top line matching the same. Notably, the company provided an encouraging fourth-quarter guidance. Broadcom is benefiting from strong demand of its wireless solutions and expanding product portfolio, which makes it well-positioned to address the needs of rapidly growing technologies like IoT and 5G. Strong ties with leading OEMs across multiple target markets will help the company to gain key insights into the requirements of customers. Nonetheless, the company faces intensifying competition and integration risks due to frequent acquisitions. The company’s leveraged balance sheet and customer concentration continue to be headwinds.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $310.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.66. 72,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,968. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $4,098,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,604 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,092. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $4,323,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $781,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $1,127,357,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $5,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

