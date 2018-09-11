BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $376,000 Position in Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 97,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFUN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fang by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SFUN opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Fang Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.02.
SFUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fang from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fang from $4.20 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.
Fang Company Profile
Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.
