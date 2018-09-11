BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $376,000 Position in Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 97,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFUN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fang by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFUN opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Fang Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Fang had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Fang’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

SFUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fang from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fang from $4.20 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

