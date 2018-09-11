Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

