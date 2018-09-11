Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,659 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Citigroup set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

In related news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNM opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

