Bridgewater Associates LP Has $543,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,839.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 173,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $508,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,699.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,063 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $2,154,193.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,939 shares of company stock valued at $59,470,332. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.15.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

