Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires Shares of 5,993 SEI Investments (SEIC)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 45.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.7% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 30.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,940,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,473 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $88,144.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,344. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

SEIC stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

