Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,144,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 23.4% during the second quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 101,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 40.9% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Gerald A. Spector sold 13,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $879,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,287 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

NYSE EQR opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.