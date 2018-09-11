BRF S.A. common stock (BRFS) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE:BRFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of BRF S.A. common stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BRF S.A. common stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF S.A. common stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. BRF S.A. common stock has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of BRF S.A. common stock by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BRF S.A. common stock by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in BRF S.A. common stock by 126.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF S.A. common stock during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BRF S.A. common stock by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

