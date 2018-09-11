BP (BP) Given a GBX 665 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 665 ($8.66) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 695 ($9.05) in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.47) price objective on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.47) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.51) price objective (up previously from GBX 670 ($8.73)) on shares of BP in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 618.41 ($8.06).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 539 ($7.02) on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.69) and a one year high of GBX 536.20 ($6.98).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 53 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of £310.05 ($403.87).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.