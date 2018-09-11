Bowhead (AHT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Bowhead has a market cap of $502,068.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bowhead has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. One Bowhead token can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.03053420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00179630 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000235 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Bowhead Profile

Bowhead (AHT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bowhead’s official website is bowheadhealth.com

Bowhead Token Trading

Bowhead can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bowhead should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

