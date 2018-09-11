BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $969.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to announce $969.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $960.30 million to $983.43 million. BMC Stock reported sales of $881.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.73 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMCH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Seaport Global Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 27.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 112.5% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 904.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 182.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.40. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

