BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Sells 8,144 Shares of Medifast Inc (MED)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,952,000 after buying an additional 46,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 9,949.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 173,119 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Medifast by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 131,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED opened at $242.18 on Tuesday. Medifast Inc has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Medifast had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 83.84%.

MED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.