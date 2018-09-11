BlackRock Inc. Has $414.19 Million Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,083,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,243 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Myriad Genetics worth $414,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of MYGN opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYGN. Bank of America upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $2,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,672 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,415 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

