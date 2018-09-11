BlackRock Inc. Buys 437,832 Shares of Alcoa Corp (AA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,832 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of Alcoa worth $424,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 60,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 226,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE AA opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.23. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Alcoa had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.