BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after buying an additional 54,591 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,345,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after buying an additional 83,772 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 244,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $349,197.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 11,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $926,932.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,186 shares of company stock worth $12,080,849. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.09.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

