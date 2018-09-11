Biocept (BIOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Biocept from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Westpark Capital cut shares of Biocept from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Biocept has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 642.49% and a negative return on equity of 587.80%. research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 34.99% of Biocept worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

