BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.08% of BIO-TECHNE worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 303,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 150,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $162.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Shares of TECH opened at $195.54 on Tuesday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $195.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.24 million. research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,731.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

