BidaskClub Lowers Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.21.

ENPH opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $430.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 19,880 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

