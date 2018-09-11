BidaskClub Downgrades Groupon Inc Common Stock (GRPN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRPN. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $5.99 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Groupon Inc Common Stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of GRPN opened at $3.92 on Friday. Groupon Inc Common Stock has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -130.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Groupon Inc Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Groupon Inc Common Stock will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Groupon Inc Common Stock by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 200,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon Inc Common Stock by 658.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,546 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,865,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon Inc Common Stock by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 202,312 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Inc Common Stock Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

