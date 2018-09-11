Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 102,280 Financial Engines Inc (FNGN)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.16% of Financial Engines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNGN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Financial Engines during the first quarter worth $308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Financial Engines during the first quarter worth $134,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 378.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Engines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Bunch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Engines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Financial Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FNGN opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. Financial Engines Inc has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

