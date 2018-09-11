Berenberg Bank Downgrades Shire (SHPG) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHPG. ValuEngine cut Shire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut Shire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Shire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHPG opened at $167.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Shire has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $177.51.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Shire will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Shire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Shire during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Shire during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shire during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shire during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shire during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

