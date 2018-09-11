Benjamin Ball Sells 21,250 Shares of Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Stock

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) Director Benjamin Ball sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $233,112.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $560,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MITL opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Mitel Networks Corp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitel Networks Corp will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mitel Networks by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the second quarter valued at $274,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MITL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitel Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

