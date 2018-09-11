BB&T Securities LLC Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,695,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $391,006,000 after buying an additional 649,690 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 645,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,945,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $3,429,817.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,517,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $481,857.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,307 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,732 shares of company stock worth $13,044,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.32.

Paypal stock opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

