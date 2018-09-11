BB&T Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.26% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3,022.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 99,726 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,040.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

