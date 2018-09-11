Barings BDC (BBDC) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BBDC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,427. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07).

