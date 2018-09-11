Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($42.99) price target on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.99) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.08) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($42.99) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 2,700 ($35.17) to GBX 2,820 ($36.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B from GBX 2,750 ($35.82) to GBX 2,900 ($37.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,758.95 ($35.94).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B stock opened at GBX 2,456.50 ($32.00) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.09).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

